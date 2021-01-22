Dry cleaning businesses struggle during pandemic

Consumer

Many dry cleaners are struggling to thrive during COVID-19

Americans are now working from home due to COVID-19 and therefore, don't need their work clothes dry cleaned.

Dry cleaning businesses are also hurting due to the halt of parties, ceremonies and other get-togethers.

The Dry Cleaning and Laundry Institute believes that 30% of dry cleaners could be forced to shut down in the next 18 months.

Dry cleaner businesses that are trying to survive are offering new services such as, alterations and washing. This comes after the analysis of families becoming more busy at home and not making the time to stay on top of laundry duties.

Some of these businesses have also adapted by including technology for touchless deliveries.