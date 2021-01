Consumer

January 5th is National Whipped Cream Day

Whipped cream is literally cream that has been whipped.

You can add a little extra flavor to hot cocoa, or coffee.

The dessert finisher is great on just about anything sweet.

If you want to stick with that resolution to lose weight then top some fruit with whipped cream to keep the calories down.

The yearly observance is marked on the birthday of Reddi-Wip's founder.