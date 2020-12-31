Small beer makers are having difficulty getting their brews on stores shelves

Consumer

Many tap rooms and brew pubs have adopted the canning strategy during the pandemic

Canning has been the way to go for some beer makers with less people buying beer in person a Southern California company started canning it.

But these craft brewers, including others now face another challenge...there's a limited supply of aluminum cans to put the beer in.

Aluminum can makers were facing high demand even before the pandemic with many beverage companies going from plastic to more environmentally friendly aluminum.

Can suppliers are working to open new manufacturing sites. Experts believe the shortages will continue till the end of 2021.