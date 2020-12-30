20 States to raise minimum wage

Consumer

Minimum wage raise in 20 states by Jan. 1st

The minimum wage raise in New Mexico will increase from the current $9.00 an hour wage to $10.50.

New York state will increase 70 cents to $12.50 an hour and in California employers with twenty-six workers or more will rise from $13 to $14 an hour.

Minnesota raised just pennies to $10.80 hourly rate for large employees.

Some lawmakers and business organizations have called for a pause on these wage increases recognizing the burden on small businesses that are already struggling.