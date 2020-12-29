Dunkin’ serves up an extra jolt of java

Consumer

"Extra Charged Coffee" will have 20% more caffeine.

Canton, MA (KYMA, KECY) - Dunkin' is helping their customers get to January with an extra jolt of java.

The "Extra Charged Coffee" will contain 20% more caffeine to help give an extra boost to their customers. The new brew will start selling on Wednesday and onto the new year.

Two new blends were also created and will be available on Wednesday as well. The brews are called, "Dunkin' Midnight" and "Explorer Batch."