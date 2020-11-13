Chick-fil-A launches online ordering for full menu nationwide

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY) - Chick-fil-A has fully moved into the digital age.

Earlier this week, the fast food chain announced that it has expanded online ordering so customers across the country can place an order from the Chick-fil-A website.

The company tested the offering in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore areas over the summer, according to the announcement. Previously, people could only place orders for catering on the Chick-fil-A website.

To place an order online, customers just have to choose their local Chick-fil-A, select how they want to receive their food -- either drive-thru, carry-out or curbside -- place the order and pay online before arriving at the restaurant.