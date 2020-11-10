McDonald’s announces new ‘McPlant’ vegan burger

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY, CNN)- Would anyone eat a burger called McPlant? McDonald's is about to find out.

The company said Monday that it will test the new plant-based burger in key markets next year.

After testing a plant-based burger in some international markets, "we have created a delicious burger that will be the first menu option in a plant-based platform," said Ian Borden, president of McDonald's (MCD) International.

He added that the McPlant line could eventually include plant-based chicken and breakfast sandwiches, too.

The company joins other fast food chains like Burger King and Dunkin' in getting in on the plant-based trend. Last year, it began testing a burger in Canada made with patties from Beyond Meat, a seller of meatless products.

"Beyond Meat and McDonalds co-created the plant-based patty which will be available as part of their McPlant platform," a Beyond Meat spokesperson said.

Beyond plans to report earnings after the bell on Monday.McDonald's declined to comment on which suppliers it's working with for the McPlant line.

McDonald's isn't just going all in on meat substitutes.

In addition to the McPlant line, McDonald's said in a strategy update to investors that it would capitalize on consumer trends that strengthened during the pandemic — like eating comfort food. That means focusing on its most popular menu items and selling more chicken