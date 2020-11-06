‘Tesla Tequila’ sold out soon after being released

Consumer

Elon Musk has already gotten people to buy flamethrowers, short shorts and surfboards. Now he's throwing in some tequila, too.

Musk's electric automaker Tesla (TSLA) launched its own line of "Tesla Tequila" on Thursday, making good on the CEO's promise for the company to start selling its own brand of liquor.

The drink, which retails for $250 on Tesla's website, comes in a lightning-shaped bottle and is produced by Nosotros Tequila, a spirits brand in Southern California.Supplies of the product quickly sold out on Thursday, even as orders were limited to two bottles each and only made available to customers in certain US states. Tesla launched its tequila product on Thursday.

The project has been in the making for years.

Musk had previously joked that the product was going to be called "Teslaquila," and even had the company apply for a trademark on the name at one point.

In 2018, he also teased fans on Twitter with a photo of a purported prototype.