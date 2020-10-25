Carmakers roll forward with new electric models

"It's the space between micro-mobility and passenger car." said Rivera

It has a 100-mile range, and a top speed of 80 miles per hour. Plus, it's affordable.

"The pricepoint is very attainable it's $18,500…" said Rivera.

It could save you money down the road too.

A recent Consumer Reports analysis showed owning an electric vehicle today will ave thousands of dollars in lifetime ownership costs compared ot a gas-powered vehicle.

"The world is headed away from fossil fuels and to alt fuels, electric vehicles, hydrogen, of course, we have to… not just for our generation but for our children too." said Rivera.

That's why there's growing interest in EVs both to save money, and save the environment.

GM's Hummer EV will go on sale in the next year. It's expected to roll out before Tesla's new Cybertruck. It will be GM's first real attempt at competing with Tesla.

The Hummer EV will also be the first to use the company's next-generation EV platform and batteries, known as Ultium.