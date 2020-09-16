Chick-fil-A testing a new chicken sandwich with a Southern twist
(CNN) -
Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich this fall in parts of South and North Carolina.
It's called the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich.
The company describes it as quote "Savory, sweet and a little spicy."
The creation combines the classic chicken sandwich with honey, pimento cheese, and mild pickled jalapeños.
The company says the sandwich has been in development for more than a year.
It's available for a limited time at select locations in upstate South Carolina and the Asheville, North Carolina area.
Comments