Chick-fil-A testing a new chicken sandwich with a Southern twist

Chick-fil-A is menu-testing a new chicken sandwich this fall in parts of South and North Carolina.

It's called the honey pepper pimento chicken sandwich.

The company describes it as quote "Savory, sweet and a little spicy."

The creation combines the classic chicken sandwich with honey, pimento cheese, and mild pickled jalapeños.

The company says the sandwich has been in development for more than a year.

It's available for a limited time at select locations in upstate South Carolina and the Asheville, North Carolina area.

