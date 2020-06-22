Google to consider making changes to Maps feature

Consumer

(KYMA, KECY) - A lot of people still aren't commuting to get to work, but Google Maps is ready to help when it's safe to return back.

A report in 9to5Google says the company is considering exploring a "connections to public transit" route. This would cover "First Mile" transportation on trips such as bikes and cars.

For example, commuters could drive to a park and ride stop, get on the bus, and get directions through the entire trip. Google also reportedly plans to offer more accurate data on ride sharing fares by sharing route information with third-party apps like Uber.