Big Lots to keep hundreds of stores open

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Big Lots announced that it just struck a deal that would keep hundreds of stores open.

Big Lots recently announced it was preparing to close its remaining 900+ stores after a previous deal fell through. But on Friday, the discount chain announced a new deal with another buyer.

Under the proposed agreement, all of Big Lots assets, including stores and distribution centers, will be sold to other retailers and companies.

One of those companies is Variety Wholesalers, which will acquire at least 200 stores and two distribution centers.

Variety Wholesalers says the stores will operate under the Big Lots brand and it may employ the employees that work there.