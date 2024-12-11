Rossy’s Hot Dogs and Mexican Food in Yuma celebrates 23 years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Celebrating 23 years of business, Rossy's Hot Dogs and Mexican Food celebrated its anniversary on Wednesday.

The restaurant specializes in Mexican hot dogs, tacos, and tasty beverages.

They've won several awards at places like the tamale festival and tacos and tunes.

The owner's son, Angel Figueroa Gonzales, says his mom is the hardest worker he knows.

"I remember when I was little, we started off with a little hot dog stand… And I'm very proud of my mom and what she's done. She's given me many opportunities that I might've never had. Because of her, I was able to go to college."

The restaurant is located on Eighth Street close to the Neighborhood Walmart Market.

They also offer catering for parties and events.