Small Business Saturday happening in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready to support local tomorrow for Small Business Saturday.

We spoke with local business owners who shared how big of a difference this event makes.

Much like Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday is filled with tons of deals and discounts and Yuma is home to hundreds of small businesses.

Joely Leeper, the Owner of Dream Gift Shop, says "Small business is really challenging, especially here in Yuma. It's crucial that people come out and support us,".

Lindsay Elk, the Owner of Yuma Candles Company & Desert Sunset Gifts, adds "This year has been really rough and sales are down across the board. Our Small Business Saturday is to show that local support. It really is what sets off the holiday season for us,".

Leeper shares how shopping at small businesses like these helps our local economy.

"When you spend a dollar in small business about 67 cents stays in the community and when you spend a dollar at big retail about 2 cents stays in the community… Small Business Saturday is the best day to start your Christmas shopping,".

And if you can't make it out to the stores, you can also find deals online.

I spoke with the owner of an online boutique Arline Torres, who balances being a mother of three and a nursing student at Northern Arizona University.

Torres, the Owner of Tres Solecitos, says "Shopping small allows me to continue with my nursing career, while also providing an income for my children as well,".

She says starting her small business was the hardest yet most rewarding decision she's made.

"I've been in business for 2 years. I've sold all throughout 48 states and internationally to Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan and it teaches my kids too, follow your dreams anything is possible," she adds.

Now if you're looking to check out some small businesses, Downtown Yuma is a good place to start, as well as online.