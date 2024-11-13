Skip to Content
Apple releases new feature to help people find lost luggage

By
today at 6:35 AM
(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Apple is out with a new feature to help people find lost luggage.

In the "Find My" app, users will be able to generate a link to an Airtag's location as part of the "Share Item Location" feature.

They can then share that location link with third parties like airlines.

The new service will be integrated into airline customer service at 15 carriers, including Delta and United.

Passengers with an Airtag on their luggage will be able to share its live location with the airline, helping people track their luggage while flying and find it if lost.

Users can disable the link at any time.

It will automatically expire either when the user is reunited with their Airtag or after seven days.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Samantha Byrd

Samantha Byrd joined the KYMA team in February 2022 and is the morning anchor/producer for News 11 and Fox 9.

You can reach out to her with story ideas at sammy.byrd@kecytv.com

