Red Lobster betting on a millenial makeover after exiting bankruptcy

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Red Lobster is betting on a millennial makeover following their bankruptcy.

The seafood chain has now exited bankruptcy and is gearing up for a comeback under their new 35-year-old CEO.

The attempt comes as they try to bring in younger guests, which is desperately needed after the chain closed over 100 of its 640 restaurants earlier this year.

Visits to Red Lobster were down more than 43% in October compared to the same time last year, according to placer.Ai, a location anaylytics company.

To start the revamp, Fortress Investment Group is kicking in $60 million toward reshaping the brand's value offerings, service and atmosphere.

The CEO, Damola Adamolekun, who's been in the job since late August, has announced a brand new menu, which introduces nine new items and brings back old favorites like hush puppies.

Adamolekun also plans to freshen up locations by adjusting lighting and decor, while creating new music playlists.