Skip to Content
Local News

Local Red Lobster closed amid ongoing bankruptcy proceedings

Chelsea Gomez / Flickr / CC BY-ND 2.0
By ,
today at 1:23 PM
Published 1:32 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Red Lobster just announced its closing almost two-dozen more of its restaurants, including one in Yuma.

The Yuma Red Lobster has been around since the early 90s, and was first on Fourth Avenue and 16th Street before moving to the Yuma Palms Mall.

KYMA reached out to the restaurant and while they confirmed the local location has closed its doors, it forwarded us to corporate for more information.

The closure comes as part of the seafood restaurant chain's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.

Article Topic Follows: Local News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content