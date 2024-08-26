Local Red Lobster closed amid ongoing bankruptcy proceedings

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Red Lobster just announced its closing almost two-dozen more of its restaurants, including one in Yuma.

The Yuma Red Lobster has been around since the early 90s, and was first on Fourth Avenue and 16th Street before moving to the Yuma Palms Mall.

KYMA reached out to the restaurant and while they confirmed the local location has closed its doors, it forwarded us to corporate for more information.

The closure comes as part of the seafood restaurant chain's ongoing bankruptcy proceedings.