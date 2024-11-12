Skip to Content
Bitcoin, world’s largest cryptocurrency, reaches a new record high

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Bitcoin has reached a new record high. The world's largest cryptocurrency briefly touched $80,000 for the first time Sunday.

Bitcoin surged in the run-up to Tuesday's election and surged once it became clear Donald Trump would win.

It has since continued to rise following the president-elect's victory, which investors believe is a bullish sign for the crypto industry.

Trump has fully embraced crypto in recent months and said he wants it to be mined and minted in the U.S. He has also proposed to launch a strategic national bitcoin stockpile.

Trump's embrace of crypto is in contrast to the Biden administration, which has sought to rein in crypto.

