Chan Plaza invites the community to its grand opening in the Imperial Valley

Raffle ticket sales will benefit an organization that helps domestic violence victims

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A new shopping center, Chan Plaza, in the Imperial Valley is opening its doors and invites all residents to come celebrate the grand opening and ribbon cutting on Thurs. Nov. 7 at 5:30 p.m.

It's located across the street from the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) at 1440 S. Imperial Ave.

Jaymee and Dr. Jeffrey Chan own the plaza, as well as run the first and only private nursing school in the valley, Honor Health Sciences.

The plaza will have 16 local businesses in its space.

Belly Whispers 4D Ultrasound Mitchell Law Injury Attorneys Imperial Valley Artificial Landscape Hello Beautiful by Susel Kirby Business Solutions Tova Beauty Bar Luxury Fadez Barber Studio Lavish Oasis Cruz Flower Shop Jules Scissorhands IV Beauty by Amaris Ella Skinology Bewitching Skin Alahi Studio & Spa Ella Skinology Alavirgo Skin and Beauty

The grand opening will have tacos and drinks.

There will also be a getaway raffle with Universal Studios passes for $5 that will benefit WomanHaven.

"For our grand opening, I have chosen to support WomanHaven because I truly believe in the cause of WomanHaven. I have friends that have been victims of domestic violence. The psychological trauma, and long-term effects on the victims and their children is a big deal," says Jaymee Chan." "That's why it's imperative to take a stand against domestic violence and work towards overcoming its impact. I have adopted rooms in WomanHaven shelters before as well."

Jaymee hopes Chan Plaza will open more opportunities for local business owners.

"I want to show the people here that we have so much to offer. I truly admire all these businesses and I also help advertise them. We have filled all our spaces in the plaza so this ribbon-cutting and grand opening is for our tenants as well. I want all of them to get exposure as much as possible. We should always support local. Investing in local businesses create jobs and boost employment opportunities in our community," continues Jaymee Chan.

You can learn more about the businesses in the plaza here.