Skip to Content
Business

Keller Williams Realty Yuma celebrates ten years

Manoah Tuiasosopo
By
Updated
today at 2:54 PM
Published 2:56 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local real estate company is celebrating ten years in Yuma.

Keller Williams is the largest real estate company in the world.

Keller Williams Realty in Yuma is a locally owned small business that currently employs over 100 agents.

They say throughout the ten years, they've been able to thrive in business as well as in the community doing lots of work with local non-profits.

Keller Williams Team Leader Kristen Sheppeard shares how they were able to achieve this accomplishment.

"Business is not easy, and small business is not easy. It takes grit, drive, hard work, and determination… It's a thriving company but it's thriving in business, relationships, and culture, and that's what really matters, which is people," says Sheppeard.

Keller Williams Realty Yuma says it hopes to reach another ten years and continue being involved in the community.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content