Keller Williams Realty Yuma celebrates ten years

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local real estate company is celebrating ten years in Yuma.

Keller Williams is the largest real estate company in the world.

Keller Williams Realty in Yuma is a locally owned small business that currently employs over 100 agents.

They say throughout the ten years, they've been able to thrive in business as well as in the community doing lots of work with local non-profits.

Keller Williams Team Leader Kristen Sheppeard shares how they were able to achieve this accomplishment.

"Business is not easy, and small business is not easy. It takes grit, drive, hard work, and determination… It's a thriving company but it's thriving in business, relationships, and culture, and that's what really matters, which is people," says Sheppeard.

Keller Williams Realty Yuma says it hopes to reach another ten years and continue being involved in the community.