Intel to lay off 1,300 of its employees at campuses in Oregon

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Intel says it will lay off 1,300 of its employees at several campuses in Oregon.

On November 15, a 14-day period of cutbacks begins for Intel employees in Washington County. They're getting either a four week or 60 day notice, according to a warn notice posted Tuesday.

In a statement, Intel wrote: "As part of the broad-based cost savings plan we announced in August, we are making the hard but necessary decisions to reduce the size of our workforce."

It goes on to call these "the most difficult decisions" they ever make, and that they're "treating people with care and respect."

Long term, they're hoping to become "leaner, simpler and more agile a company."

Back in August, after reporting a $1.6 billion, second-quarter loss, CEO Pat Gelsinger said in a memo to staff the company plans to *save* $10 billion in 2025 by *making* these cuts.

Cuts that follow a struggle to keep up with competitors especially when it comes to incorporating artifical intelligence (AI) into chips.