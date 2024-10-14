Shletra Insurance celebrates 20 years in Yuma

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local insurance business is celebrating 20 years in Yuma.

Sheltra Insurance Group says it's been offering local customers top-rated insurance products since 2004.

Its President Jessie Sheltra shares her thanks to all the customers she's worked with throughout the years.

In addition to the anniversary, the business is hosting its 16th Annual Cut for the Cause event, alongside Diva's Hair Salon and Spa.

Locals will be able to cut and donate their hair to local patients dealing with the effects of cancer treatments.

"It's coincidental that it's our 20th year, it's also diva's 20th year, and we're having it on the 20th. It just all seemed to work out for us this month so we're very excited about that as well… I hope that the relationships that I've built with my customers will continue long into the future," says Sheltra.

The Cut for the Cause event takes place Sunday at the Divas Hair Salon and Spa from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.