Skip to Content
Business

Locals react to Verizon Wireless outage

Verizon
By ,
today at 11:10 AM
Published 11:30 AM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People using Verizon experienced an outage Monday, and Yuma residents are sharing their reaction.

Earlier Monday morning, more than 104,000 Verizon customers across the country reported having "little to no service," according to sources.

Several major cities were impacted by the outage, including Phoenix, which Downdetector reported more than 5,200 Verizon customers in Phoenix area reporting the outage.

Following this, Verizon posted on social media saying they are aware of an issue impacting service and says they're working quickly to resolve it.

News 11's Danyelle Burke North will have local reaction later this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Business

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

Author Profile Photo

Danyelle Burke North

Danyelle Burke North joined the KYMA team in March 2024 as a reporter.

If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at danyelle.burke-north@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content