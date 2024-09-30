Locals react to Verizon Wireless outage

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - People using Verizon experienced an outage Monday, and Yuma residents are sharing their reaction.

Earlier Monday morning, more than 104,000 Verizon customers across the country reported having "little to no service," according to sources.

Several major cities were impacted by the outage, including Phoenix, which Downdetector reported more than 5,200 Verizon customers in Phoenix area reporting the outage.

Following this, Verizon posted on social media saying they are aware of an issue impacting service and says they're working quickly to resolve it.

