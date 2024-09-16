1st Bank Yuma named top five extraordinary banks in the U.S.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - 1st Bank Yuma was just named among the top five extraordinary banks in the United States by the Institute of Extraordinary Banking.

1st Bank Yuma was recognized with the institute's overall Excellence Banky Award for exemplary performance in philanthropy, customer service, thought leadership, workplace culture, and financial literacy education.

Courtesy: 1st Bank Yuma

"We are truly humbled and honored to be amongst greatly successful high-performing community banks in the country. I would like to state that being named a top-five finalist and sharing the amazing work our Bank and staff is doing in the Yuma and Santa Cruz counties is an accomplishment to be proud of! 1st Bank Yuma earned this extraordinary distinction based on our overall financial performance, highly rated employee culture survey, financial literacy program, volunteerism and direct non-profit contributions." Ricardo Perez, Bank President, 1st Bank Yuma

Roxanne Emmerich, the Chair and Founder of the Institute for Extraordinary Banking says "community banks recognize aspirations, dreams, and silent hopes of small businesses and individuals within their communities."

To learn more about the award, read the press release below.