Delta CEO offers employees free flights following global IT outage

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Delta Airlines is offering free flights to their employees. The offer comes after the global CrowdStrike-Mircosoft fiasco, which saw a botched software update strand thousands of customers and crew members.

Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian is offering two free travel passes to thank the staff members that were caught in the chaos.

Delta had more trouble than competitors in recovering from the outages that took thousands of Windows machines offline.

The carrier canceled more than 5,000 flights from July 19 through July 24, more than it did in all of 2019, costing the company about $500 million.

Bastian said Delta plans to pursue legal action against CrowdStrike and Microsoft to help recover their losses from the outage.