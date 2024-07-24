Delta CEO says airline is finally recovering following global IT outage

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Delta Airlines' CEO says the worst of the recent global IT outage is "behind us."

In an e-mail message to customers Wednesday morning, CEO Ed Bastian says delays and cancelations were down 50% Tuesday compared to Monday, and he anticipates cancelations today to be minimal.

He says Thursday is expected to be a normal day, with the airline fully recovered.

On Tuesday, the Transportation Department launched an investigation into Delta.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says he was concerned about how Delta was struggling to recover from the outage.

He says more than 6,000 flights were canceled since last Friday, impacting more than half-a-million passengers.