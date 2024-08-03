Skip to Content
Chevron moving its headquarters to Texas

SAN RAMON, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Oil giant Chevron is moving its headquarters out of California.

Chevron announced Friday during its earnings report that it is relocating its headquarters down to Texas.

The transition will take place over the next five years as HQ moves from San Ramon to Houston.

Chevron has roughly 7,000 employees in the Houston area and 2,000 employees in San Ramon.

The company operates crude oil fields, technical facilities and two refineries in California. It also supplies more than 1,800 gas stations across the state.

