Career expert says “Out with the old, in with the new”

Goodwill's Lea Soto-Graham wants job-seekers to start their resume from scratch in 2022

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As the days dwindle down into the new year, career experts recommend that job-seekers start the new year off with a new resume.

Call it a reboot, Career Expert Lea Soto-Graham with the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma says that a new resume can give people a fresh start on their job hunt.

A person's resume is a glimpse into who they are as a person, both, professionally and personally. Soto-Graham says to give recruiters tidbits of information.

According to career experts, the information on a resume should be enough to inform but not too much that it saturates the page. Soto-Graham adds that every resume should be unique to the job you're applying for and that a job-seeker needs to be methodical when it comes to organizing their resume.

Details in the company's job description should be in a custom resume. It should leave no doubt that the name at the top of the resume is the only choice to fill that position.

Aside from your employment history, Soto-Graham says you add your education and any certifications you may possess. But, don't forget to add any internships or volunteering hours you may have done during your downtime.

Now, if you need help re-constructing your resume to add that wow factor, you can visit your local Goodwill Career Center or visit them online.