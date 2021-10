(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Bureau of Economic Analysis reports the economy grew at an annualized rate of just 2% in the third quarter of the year.

That's short of the 2.7% economists had predicted.

It's also a massive step down from the 6.7% the economy grew in the spring. Experts say the slowdown is due to the Covid Delta Variant, supply chain woes, worker shortages and inflation.