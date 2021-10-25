Career Specialist Lea Soto-Graham says when one door closes, another will open.

Soto-Graham says changing jobs is a fact of life, but making the right choices is key

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It happens every day someone walks off of a job and, regardless if you were laid off, you quit or they fired you, the reality is, you'll need a new job.

Our career experts at the Goodwill Career Center of Yuma want to make sure that when and if this happens, you take the appropriate steps. Lea Soto-Graham says to take a moment, reflect, and then decide your next step.

Soto-Graham says what, if anything, can you take away from this experience. If you were laid-off due to downsizing, did they inform you why you were chosen? If not, ask.

If they terminated you and you're not clear on why it may be a good idea to ask. Now, if you quit, you need to ask yourself why and how can you avoid those conditions in the future.

According to Soto-Graham, these questions should be answered before you hit the classifieds looking for your next job.

If you're unsure about your next step, your Goodwill Career Center may be a good place to start. A career manager can help you figure out what type of work best suits you.

A career manager can help get you registered for classes and workshops to make you more desirable to companies. They can also help you create a new resume and practice doing interviews. '

Your first step is to either visit your local Goodwill Career Center or visit their website.