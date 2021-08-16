Two former beauty school instructors are now business partners

Business

Yuma School of Beauty instructors Susan Warren and Ronald Hicks hope to keep the school's memory alive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - For those looking from the outside the Yuma School of Beauty is just another name on a long list of businesses lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But, since the mid-40s the Yuma School of Beauty paved the way for stylists to master their craft. Susan Warren was an administrator at the school for more than two decades.

Like, many other businesses the school maneuvered through the waves of uncertainty, as the COVID-19 virus claimed one business after another.

When Warren received word that the school was closing, she says she was at a loss. Her counterpart Ronald Hicks also an instructor at the school offered a possible plan of action.

After the closure of the school, they began to rebuild. They decided not to stray too far from their comfort zone.

Warren and Hicks rented the space next to the school of beauty. And, seeing how they loved Yuma's historic downtown district so much that they named their new venture North End Salon.

On August 12th, former faculty, students, and family joined the pair for a small ceremony. The salon is located at 50 West 3rd Street and will be open Monday thru Saturday.

For more details, you can find North End Salon on social media.