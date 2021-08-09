Skip to Content
Unemployment: 943 thousand jobs added in July

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - Last month, the country saw its biggest jobs gain since August of last year with the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics releasing its jobs report on Friday.

The economy added 943,000 jobs in July, which beats economists' expectations by more than 70,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate also fell to 5.4%, which is a new low in this pandemic.

The June jobs gain was also revised up to 938,000 positions, showing the recovery has been strong all summer.

