Skip to Content
Business
By ,
today at 8:10 AM
Published 8:00 AM

U.S. deficit expected to hit $3 trillion in 2021

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Nonpartisan Congressional District Budget Office expects the U.S. budget deficit to hit $3 trillion this year.

The CBO made its prediction on Thursday saying the deficit increase is due to unprecedented federal spending in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the prediction is right, that would put 2021's deficit at triple the shortfall of 2019 but about $130 billion lower than last year.

2020's deficit was a record $3.129 because of massive relief aid and a huge decrease in economic activity.

As Seen on TV / National-World / News / Video
Author Profile Photo

Cole Johnson

Cole grew up in a small town of just over 3,000 people called Moravia, NY—home of President Millard Fillmore and Fillmore Glen State Park.

He is eager to wake up every morning with the Desert Southwest and give viewers the greatest coverage to start their day.

Contact Cole at cole.johnson@kecytv.com.

CNN

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content