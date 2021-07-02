U.S. deficit expected to hit $3 trillion in 2021

Business

(KYMA, KECY/ CNN) - The Nonpartisan Congressional District Budget Office expects the U.S. budget deficit to hit $3 trillion this year.

The CBO made its prediction on Thursday saying the deficit increase is due to unprecedented federal spending in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

If the prediction is right, that would put 2021's deficit at triple the shortfall of 2019 but about $130 billion lower than last year.

2020's deficit was a record $3.129 because of massive relief aid and a huge decrease in economic activity.