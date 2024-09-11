Imperial County looking to improve communities through lithium projects

Searching for more ways to benefit from the lithium industry

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Imperial County Supervisors are looking for more ways to help Imperial Valley communities to prosper.

The “community benefit agreement” gives the opportunity to lithium companies to have a community commitment such as creation of local jobs and support of small businesses. Although it is not required for investors to be part of this program it would create a positive bond with the valley

"To support the community with education with donations with the community stewardship, environment stewardship," said Imperial County Board of Supervisors Chairman Luis Plancarte.

The Board of Supervisors also announced the lithium extraction tax which will give 20% of its revenue to the restoration of the Salton Sea and 80% will be used within the cities and communities of Imperial County.

"To outlet how this anticipated tax revenue will be used to benefit the community by supporting a variety of community projects infrastructure improvements and public services," said Jesus Eduardo Escobar, Imperial County Supervisor District 1.

"To improve the quality of life and the way of living that our community so much need," explained Chairman Plancarte.

The chairman of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors said that the tax collection from lithium extraction plants could be reflected in a period of five to six years.