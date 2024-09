CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - A groundbreaking ceremony will be held for the construction of the Calexico Crossroads EV Charging Hub.

The event will beat 1113 Imperial Avenue W, Calexico, CA from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The hub will serve locals and EV drivers. It's expected to be completed by November 2024.