BLM asking for public input on proposed recreation business plan

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is asking the public for their input on a Recreation Business Plan.

The business plan would change fee structures at some areas such as:

Plans for this proposal would change fee costs, maintenance costs and other expenditures, according to BLM.

Fees collected would be invested back into local recreation programs.

“The BLM has not updated business plans for our recreation sites to reflect market conditions in decades,” said Gerald Davis, BLM Arizona Deputy State Director for Resources and Planning. “The updated plans would enable the BLM to improve services and amenities in order to ensure these sites provide the exceptional experiences that visitors to public lands deserve.”