YRMC hosted 13th annual Walk to Remember

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - On Saturday, November 5, 2022, the Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) hosted the 13th annual Walk to Remember event.

Straightaway, the walk began at 8:30am at West Wetlands Park.

The event is for families to honor their babies lost during pregnancy or shortly after.

Not only that, families can connect with other families who experienced loss similar to theirs.

"It is very emotional and rewarding. We're hoping that people will connect with one another and know that they are not walking alone in this path of weakness. It's very sad, but at the same time, it's very nice to be here," Maria Vera, Registered Nurse (RN), spoke.

Before the walk started, YRMC presented a poem, spoken in English and Spanish, to those who attended.

Also, they held a prayer to pray for the families who suffered pregnancy loss.

Finally, YRMC released doves to honor the lost babies.

Once YRMC released the doves, the attendees took their walk around the pond.

After the attendees finished their walk, YRMC held a closing ceremony, thanking the families for attending the event and that they will see them next year.