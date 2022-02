(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - Tech giant Apple will have a new contactless way for customers to make payments.

2022 will bring the "Tap to Pay" feature which will have sellers hold their phone next to an iPhone or Apple Watch.

Apple says this feature will work with credit and debit cards, but will only begin with iPhone XS models and other models that come after.

Currently, about 90% of U.S. retailers accept Apple Pay.