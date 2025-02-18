President Trump must honor SCOTUS rulings, according to national poll

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Most Americans don't like some of the Supreme Court's highest-profile recent decisions, but they do have more confidence in the court than they do in the presidency, Congress, the Department of Justice and the national news media.

A new poll by Marquette Law School found that a vast majority believe presidents must still honor the Supreme Court's rulings.

According to the poll, 83% of Americans believe a president is required to follow the high court's decisions, and less than 20% said a president has the power to ignore the Supreme Court.

It comes as President Donald Trump has faced fierce blowback for questioning the legitimacy of court decisions.

Americans' general support for the rule of the law comes even as 62% oppose the high court's 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, and a similar share disagree with last year's ruling from the court's conservatives that granted Trump sweeping immunity from criminal prosecution.

Overall, the poll found that more than half of adults approve of the job the Supreme Court is doing its highest mark in three years.