CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Protestors surround Capitol Reflecting Pool

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters gathered in Washington on Monday, February 17, as part of a nationwide demonstration organized by the 50501 Movement against the Trump administration.

Footage taken by Thomas Reese shows protesters around the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington on Monday afternoon.

50501 is a "grassroots movement" to "defend this country from authoritarian government overreach and dictatorship," according to the group's Instagram page.

"Donald Trump has signed over 60 executive orders in less than a month in office. None of them were for you," read the post.

Other 50501 protests are taking place in cities across the U.S., including New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.