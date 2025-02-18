Skip to Content
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Protestors surround Capitol Reflecting Pool

today at 6:47 AM
WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Protesters gathered in Washington on Monday, February 17, as part of a nationwide demonstration organized by the 50501 Movement against the Trump administration.

Footage taken by Thomas Reese shows protesters around the Capitol Reflecting Pool in Washington on Monday afternoon.

50501 is a "grassroots movement" to "defend this country from authoritarian government overreach and dictatorship," according to the group's Instagram page.

"Donald Trump has signed over 60 executive orders in less than a month in office. None of them were for you," read the post.

Other 50501 protests are taking place in cities across the U.S., including New York and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

