Officials for the Trump administration and Russia to meet on Ukraine talks

(CNN, KYMA/KECY) - Sources tell CNN that several top Trump administration officials will with senior Russian officials in the coming days to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to travel to saudi arabia for those peace talks.

The sources did not say which Russian officials will attend, but CNN has previously reported, Russia is assembling a high level negotiating team to engage in direct talks with the United States.

President Trump campaigned on ending the war in Ukraine.

Meantime on Saturday, Rubio spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The State Department said Rubio re-affirmed President Trump's commitment to finding an end to the conflict in Ukraine and to work on a number of bi-lateral issues.