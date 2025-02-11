Fort Liberty to be renamed to Fort Roland L. Bragg

UPDATE (1:05 PM): The family of Army Private First Class (PFC) Roland L. Bragg is speaking out after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Fort Liberty will be renamed after him.

Bragg's daughter and son-in-law found out about the name change from a reporter at NBC affiliate WRAL as they had missed a call from an Army Lieutenant Colonel Monday night because they weren't sure what the call was about.

Bragg was a Private who was stationed at Fort Bragg.

He fought in World War II and was awarded a Silver Star and two Purple Hearts.

His family said when he returned home from the war, he didn't talk much about it and led a modest life in Maine, helping his community thrive.

Bragg died about 25 years ago, and his daughter and son-in-law, Debra and Christopher Sokoll, were asked how they think he would feel today, knowing that the largest Army base in the world will be named in his honor.

"Be amazed. He'd be amazed. I think he'd be rather humble about it. I don't think he'd expect any...He wouldn't expect any special attention, no. He was, he wouldn't be the type of fellow who would expect that. He would just be very surprised about it," Debra and Christopher said.

The name change comes less than two years from when the government changed it to Fort Liberty, and was initiated during the Biden administration because of the history behind the original Fort Bragg namesake: Braxton Bragg, a Confederate General.

