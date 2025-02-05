President Trump faces backlash over Gaza comments

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Donald Trump is facing growing backlash Wednesday morning after floating a plan for the U.S. to take over the Gaza Strip.

In a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday, the president proposed redeveloping the territory, and keeping it under U.S. control. He's also suggesting displacing more than two million Palestinians who live in Gaza.

That comes as protests grow here at home over moves to close government agencies and cut the federal workforce.

President Trump rolling out a stunning plan to 'take ownership' of the Gaza Strip.

"The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too. We'll own it," Trump remarked.

In a White House press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, the president proposing the U.S. redevelop the war-torn enclave.

"The Riviera of the Middle East, this could be something that could be so magnificent," Trump added.

He said Palestinians would have to leave the sovereign territory during reconstruction, taken in by countries like Egypt and Jordan, who oppose that idea, and many Gazans do not want to leave.

President Trump also did not rule out deploying U.S. troops to Gaza.

"If it's necessary, we'll do that," Trump expressed.

Lawmakers in both parties pushing back.

"We'll see what the Arab world says but you know that'd be problematic at many many levels," said Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

"That's insane. I can't think of a place on earth that would welcome American troops less and where any positive outcome is less likely," said Senator Chris Coons (D-DE).

Adding to the humanitarian challenge, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) announced overnight that almost all direct hires will be placed on adminstrative leave this week, following Trump administration moves upending the organization and stalling critical shipments of food and medicine around the world.

"There are lives at risk," said Kaylin Nickol, a USAID contractor on global democracy projects.

Nickol has had to furlough all her employees and fears U.S. disengagement from volatile zones will harm national security.

"We know exactly who steps in, and we've created a vacuum that is not in the American interest," Nickol spoke, pressing questions as President Trump remakes U.S. foreign policy.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) is now the latest federal agency offering buyouts to its workers, according to a spokesperson.

That as a group of unnamed FBI agents filed suit against the Justice Department, saying they're trying to prevent the unlawful firings of employees who investigated the January 6 cases.