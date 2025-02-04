President Trump to reportedly eliminate the Department of Education

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The White House is preparing an executive order to eliminate the Department of Education, two sources tell NBC News.

One source says the order could come as soon as this month while a separate source says the order will state the White House "will oversee the submission of proposed legislation to the Congress to effectuate closure of the department."

That source adds, "The goal is for the legislation to have the authority and responsibility of the department be handed to states and local districts."

Legal experts say the president does not have the authority to abolish a federal agency created by Congress.

On the campaign trail in 2024, the president frequently promised to dismantle the department and send education policy back to each state.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta is holding a press conference Tuesday to respond to the administration's "actions threatening students and educators," according to a press release obtained by NBC News.

