China strikes back after President Trump’s tariffs takes effect

today at 5:47 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - China is striking back after President Donald Trump imposes a 10% tariff on goods that take effect Tuesday.

The country said it will implement a 15% tariff on coal and liquefied natural gas products, as well as a 10% tariff on crude oil.

U.S. tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico were also set to go into effect Tuesday before President Trump agreed to a 30-day pause as the two countries acted to address his concerns about border security and drug trafficking.

Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

Dillon Fuhrman

Samantha Byrd

