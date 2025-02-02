DNC selects Ken Martin as the committee’s new chair

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The newly elected chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC) says Democrats must fight for working people and against President Donald Trump.

Democrats elected 51-year-old Ken Martin as the National Chair on the first ballot.

He's from Minnesota, where he was the leader of the state democratic party organization.

Saturday's vote took place in suburban Washington, D.C., where more than 400 DNC members from every state and U.S. territory gathered for the party's winter meeting.

Martin stressed the need for party unity:

"We have one fight. The fight's not in here. The fight's out there, right? The fight's not in here. The fight is for our values. The fight is for working people. The fight right now is against Donald Trump and the billionaires who bought this country. That's the fight - not in here. We have to rebuild our coalition. We have to ignore the noise. We have to focus with intensity on the goal ahead, which is winning elections to improve people's lives. We need to go on offense. Trump's first weeks have shown us that what happens when amateur hour meets demolition derby, right? And at the same time, he's invited all of these billionaires into the Oval Office to mine, extract and profit off of our government. This is our time. Right now. It's the people's government. It's not another resource for ultra-elites to exploit. We're going to get to work. We're going to fight. We're going to go out there and take this fight to Donald Trump and the Republicans. And we're going to fight for working people again in this party. Thank you Democrats, thank you so much! It's the honor of my life!"

