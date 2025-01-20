President Trump expected to sign executive order regarding the border

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - After taking the oath of office Monday, President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order declaring a national emergency at the border, according to an official with the incoming administration.

It will allow the National Guard and the military to be deployed to the southern border, but it is not clear how many troops could be used.

The incoming White House official said it would be up to the Department of Defense to decide the size of the deployment and establish parameters for the troops.

Declaring a national emergency at the border is just one of several executive orders the 47th president is expected sign after the inauguration.

Some reports say the returning president could sign as many as ten Monday related to immigration and the border, including ending catch and release policy for migrants, reinstating the Remain in Mexico Plan, designating drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations, ending birthright citizenship, and for the border wall construction to continue.