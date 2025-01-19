D.C. officials talk about security plan for upcoming inaugration

WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Thousands of law enforcement officers and public safety personnel from across the country were sworn in Sunday to serve at President-Elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

Members of the U.S. Secret Service, the D.C. Police and the Capitol Police held a press conference to talk about the security plan for the 60th inauguration since it has moved indoors.

The Capital One Arena was already the planned site for a rally Sunday evening. They say it will now take the place of the scheduled parade too and moves to the forefront of the security plans.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has designated the inauguration a national special security event. They say this designation allows for a whole of government approach that relies on collaboration with event security professionals who are among the best in the world.

The officials say they have not received any "credible: security threats to the event, but they take all information seriously and encourage citizens that if they see something, say something.