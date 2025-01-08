President-Elect Trump asks Supreme Court to block hush money sentencing

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - With a sentencing hearing scheduled for this Friday, President-Elect Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to block criminal proceedings in his New York hush money case.

The filing comes after a New York Appeals Court judge declined to block the sentencing that was handed down by Judge Juan Merchan last week.

Trump's attorney are continuing to argue the case should not go forward because he was protected by presidential immunity, as recognized by the Supreme Court earlier last year.

Judge Merchan, in his sentencing ruling, said Trump does not have immunity until he is sworn-in as president, but plans to give the president-elect an unconditional discharge.

The Supreme Court has asked New York prosecutors to respond to Trump's request by Thursday morning.