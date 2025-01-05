Tom Homan on the Trump administration’s border policy

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Margaret Brennan spoke with Tom Homan, who will be President-Elect Donald Trump's "border czar," on Face the Nation Sunday.

During the interview, Homan said the administration will concentrate on "public safety threats and national security threats" in its plans for mass deportations starting on "day one."

Homan adds, "We would love to work in local jails, but sanctuary cities won't allow us into those jails. It's much easier to arrest a public safety threat in the safety and security of a public jail than out on the street."

Brennan and Homan talked about if Dreamers will be protected, as the president-elect said he "wants to work with Democrats to protect them and give them status," but Brennan said "that takes a long time in Congress," prompting Brennan to ask Homan what he will do in the meantime and how will he makes sure "they're not caught up in a dragnet," to which Homan said:

"Every person ICE arrests, they do what we call fugitive operations spreadsheet. They know exactly who they're going to arrest. They know exactly where they're probably likely to find them, and they have a lot of information on that arrest. Other people that are there that may be illegal, they'll handle by case-by-case basis. The concentration I want to be clear on some public safety threats. If more agents in the jails means less agents in the neighborhood, that's why I'm pleading with sanctuary cities, let us in the jail to arrest the bad guy. That way you're not forcing in the community. So...if you go to an immigrant community and ask them, would you rather have ICE operating in your local jails? Would you want them in the community? What do you think they're going to say? They don't bad criminal aliens in their neighborhoods either. So let us work with the jails. Let us work with law enforcement. Sanctuary cities are not safe...for the immigrant community, not safe for our officers."

